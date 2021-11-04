IMPACT PLAYER
Paul George, Clippers
George, much like the rest of his team, couldn't miss at times in scoring 32 points.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 missed shots for Clippers in third
30 Points off turnovers for Wolves
18 Fast-break points for Clippers
More From Sports
Sports
Jaren Jackson Jr. helps Grizzlies beat Nuggets -- again
Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while kickstarting a fourth quarter burst by Memphis and the Grizzlies held on to beat the Denver Nuggets 108-106 on Wednesday night.
Vikings
Vikings trying to solve late-game lapses on defense
In the past three games, opponents have scored to tie or take the lead in the final two minutes against the Vikings.
Sports
Allen, Mobley power Cavaliers to 107-104 win over Portland
Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 17 rebounds, and rookie Evan Mobley added 11 points and 11 rebounds in his fourth double-double as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-104 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Ex-Raiders receiver Ruggs driving over 150 mph before fatal crash
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Sports
Brown nets 28, Celtics use 3rd-quarter run to beat Magic
Al Horford wasn't calling the Boston Celtics' team meal a "player's only meeting," yet he said the squad discussed in detail their expectations for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic.