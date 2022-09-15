Impact player
Sonny Gray, Twins
Allowed just three hits and a walk in seven innings, putting up eight strikeouts in the process.
By the numbers
100 Career doubles for Gary Sanchez after his two-RBI hit in the first inning for the Twins.
8 Game hitting streak for Luis Arraez, including Wednesday even though he only took one at-bat (a single) before exiting because of left hamstring tightness.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell recounts being surrounded by FBI in drive-thru of Mankato Hardee's
More from Star Tribune
Politics MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell recounts being surrounded by FBI in drive-thru of Mankato Hardee's
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Guerrero hits 100th homer at age 23, Blue Jays beat Rays 5-1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 100th home run at age 23, becoming the 10th youngest player in MLB history to reach the mark, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Wednesday night to ensure winning a rare five-game series against a wild-card rival.
Sports
Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cards over Brews
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night.
Sports
Rodgers agrees Packers need to get their RBs more involved
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday that running backs A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones need to get the ball more than they did in a season-opening defeat at Minnesota.
Twins
Gray supplies another fine start as Twins shut out Royals 4-0
One night after Joe Ryan pitched seven no-hit innings, Sonny Gray held the Royals scoreless through seven on three hits with eight strikeouts.
Nation
Text messages link Favre to welfare money that went to volleyball facility
Newly revealed text messages show how deeply a Mississippi governor was involved in the state paying more than $1 million in welfare money to Brett Favre to help fund one of the retired NFL quarterback's pet projects.