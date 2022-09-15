Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Impact player

Sonny Gray, Twins

Allowed just three hits and a walk in seven innings, putting up eight strikeouts in the process.

By the numbers

100 Career doubles for Gary Sanchez after his two-RBI hit in the first inning for the Twins.

8 Game hitting streak for Luis Arraez, including Wednesday even though he only took one at-bat (a single) before exiting because of left hamstring tightness.