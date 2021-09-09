GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Joe Ryan, Twins: The rookie righthander won his first major league game in his second start, allowing one hit and striking out four in seven innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
4Twins' winning streak after a Sunday victory at Tampa Bay and three consecutive to start this four-game series in Cleveland.
0Ryan's walks allowed
2Times Cleveland has been no-hit this season.
UP NEXT
Twins RHP Randy Dobnak (1-7, 7.65 ERA) vs RHP Cal Quantrill (4-3, 3.15) in the finale of the four-game series.
