Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Matt Wallner, Twins

The rookie tallied three RBI, a career high, and made it to base three of his four trips to the plate.

BY THE NUMBERS

.266 Jake Cave's batting average against the White Sox in 36 career games, including 19 RBI.

11-for-40 Matt Wallner's luck at the plate in 12 total MLB games, including nine RBI.