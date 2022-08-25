GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Framber Valdez, Astros

Two hits over seven innings clinched his 21st straight quality start, breaking Mike Scott's Astros record

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Career victories over the Astros by Dylan Bundy, in nine career starts

5 Consecutive games without a home run, the longest drought since Sept. 2014

.156 Twins' collective batting average during their five-game losing streak