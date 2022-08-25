GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Framber Valdez, Astros
Two hits over seven innings clinched his 21st straight quality start, breaking Mike Scott's Astros record
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Career victories over the Astros by Dylan Bundy, in nine career starts
5 Consecutive games without a home run, the longest drought since Sept. 2014
.156 Twins' collective batting average during their five-game losing streak
Twins
Baldelli concedes he, umpires 'weren't on the same page'
The Twins manager met with the umpires after the mound-visit controversy in Tuesday's game against Houston.
Sun beat Wings 73-58 to reach WNBA semifinals
DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, Alyssa Thomas had 13 points and eight rebounds, and the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun eased past the shorthanded Dallas Wings 73-58 on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals.
Dodgers pummel Brewers again, Heaney 10 Ks in 12-6 win
Andrew Heaney struck out 10 in his first win in four months, Austin Barnes drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Milwaukee Brewers for the second straight game, winning 12-6 on Wednesday night.
Witt HR in late rally after Gallen exits, Royals beat Dbacks
Bobby Witt Jr. homered during Kansas City's five-run rally in the seventh inning, leading Brady Singer and the Royals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Wednesday night.
Gophers to play Cal Poly in home soccer opener on Thursday
Minnesota is 0-1-1 after two games in Texas. Cal Poly is 0-2, and coming off a 1-0 loss to Iowa.