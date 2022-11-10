Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's three stars

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored twice on the power play.

2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goalie made 31 saves in his first victory with the Wild.

3. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman delivered the game-winner early in the third period, his first goal of the season.

By the numbers

1 Successful coach's challenge by the Wild to overturn Trevor Zegras' "Michigan" goal.

4 Goals for the Wild after they scored none in 159 minutes, 45 seconds.

10 Wild players with at least a point.