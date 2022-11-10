GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's three stars
1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored twice on the power play.
2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goalie made 31 saves in his first victory with the Wild.
3. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman delivered the game-winner early in the third period, his first goal of the season.
By the numbers
1 Successful coach's challenge by the Wild to overturn Trevor Zegras' "Michigan" goal.
4 Goals for the Wild after they scored none in 159 minutes, 45 seconds.
10 Wild players with at least a point.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
Qatar unveils 6,000 cabin World Cup fan village near airport
Qatar on Wednesday unveiled a 6,000-cabin fan village in an isolated lot near its airports, an offering for housing toward the lower end of what's available for the upcoming World Cup just days away from starting.
Sports
Chicago State Cougars set to take on the Saint Thomas Tommies Friday
Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1)
Wild
Kaprizov scores twice as Wild finally start filling net in 4-1 victory over Ducks
Kirill Kaprizov — who scored two power-play goals one game after being ejected for a cross-check to the face of the Kings' Drew Doughty — was one of 10 players who had at least one point. Goalie Filip Gustavsson won his first game of the season.
Sports
Kaprizov scores twice on power play, Wild defeat Ducks 4-1
A well-rested Kirill Kaprizov took out his frustrations on the Anaheim Ducks.
Sports
Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid
Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference)