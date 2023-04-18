Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

DALLAS — For months the Wild have been rehearsing how to play in the playoffs, honing their style to withstand the tight checking, hard hitting and mood swings of the postseason.

When it was finally showtime, they delivered their lines word for word.

Relying on their now patented cool-under-pressure temperament, the Wild overcame a shaky spurt and tense turn of events to outlast the Stars 3-2 in double overtime during the wee hours of Tuesday at American Airlines Center and secure a 1-0 lead in the first-round, best-of-seven series.

Game 2 is Wednesday.

Ryan Hartman scored with 7 minutes, 40 seconds left in double overtime, scooping up a Dallas turnover in front and flinging it behind Stars goalie Jake Oettinger cap off the Wild's longest playoff game ever.

In his first career playoff start, Filip Gustavsson stopped 52 shots to set a franchise record for most saves in a playoff game.

This was only the Wild's fourth Game 1 victory in 16 series. All four have been on the road.

Although the stakes were different, the Wild looked like they did throughout the regular season, especially early.

They established their game, working out of jams, getting up ice with crisp passes and being opportunistic. That's how they capitalized first, an impressive stick deflection by Kirill Kaprizov on the power play with 48 seconds left in the first period for his 10th goal in 14 career playoff appearances. His 0.71 goals-per-game average in the playoffs is tops among all active skaters.

But Dallas and its fifth-best power play were much more efficient.

With Ryan Hartman serving a boarding minor, the Stars needed just three seconds to score, a wrister from Roope Hintz off a Dallas faceoff win only 2:08 into the second. Then on a slashing call against Marcus Foligno, the Stars were a little slower in their execution but just as effective: Jason Robertson's shot sailed by Gustavsson only six seconds into the advantage. (Oh, besides having an elite power play, Dallas led the NHL in faceoff win percentage.)

Overall, the Stars went 2-for-5 and the Wild 1-for-4.

Despite blowing their lead in a breezy 2:05, the Wild didn't lose their composure.

Instead, they held on to it through a testy finish to the period.

Matt Dumba leveled a shoulder-to-shoulder check to Dallas' Joe Pavelski, who hit his head on the ice on the way down and left the game. The play was initially deemed a major penalty but during the ensuing review, the call was reversed. Max Domi fought Dumba after the hit, and the two were sent to the penalty box with roughing minors with Domi also getting tagged with a 10-minute misconduct.

Once the action reset to 5-on-5, Gus Nyquist sprung Sam Steel for a breakaway that Steel deposited behind Oettinger (45 saves) with 5:35 to go in the second to become the seventh player in Wild history to score in his playoffs debut.

The Stars came close to retaliating in the third.

They hit the post not long after Gustavsson made a sharp kick save vs. Hintz, and Jonas Brodin put on a defensive clinic. First, he swiped the puck off Jamie Benn while sprawled on the ice and Brodin followed that up with a clutch shot block on the penalty kill.