Monday night's Game 1 victory at Dallas was the 21st overtime game in Wild playoff history — eight of those have come in the opening game of a series — and the second to go to a second overtime. The longest games in franchise history and who ended them:

April 18, 2023, Game 1, first round: Wild 3, at Dallas 2, 92:20 (Ryan Hartman)

May 10, 2003, Game 1, conference finals: Anaheim 1, at Wild 0, 88:06 (Petr Sykora)

April 12, 2017, Game 1, first round: St. Louis 2, at Wild 1, 77:48 (Joel Edmundson)

April 30, 2013, Game 1, first round: at Chicago 2, Wild 1, 76:35 (Bryan Bickell)

May 2, 2003, Game 4, second round: Vancouver 3, at Wild 2, 75:52 (Brent Sopel)

April 14, 2008, Game 3, first round: Wild 3, at Colorado 2, 71:58 (Pierre-Marc Bouchard)

April 9, 2008, Game 1, first round: Colorado 3, at Wild 2, 71:11 (Joe Sakic)

The Wild are 10-11 all-time in overtime playoff games. Each of the 10 Wild victories was won by a different goal-scorer:

April 21, 2003, Game 6, first round: at Wild 3, Colorado 2 (Richard Park, 4:22)

April 22, 2003, Game 7, first round: Wild 3, at Colorado 2 (Andrew Brunette, 3:25)

April 11, 2008, Game 2, first round: at Wild 3, Colorado 2 (Keith Carney, 1:14)

April 14, 2008, Game 3, first round: Wild 3, at Colorado 2 (Pierre-Marc Bouchard, 11:58)

May 5, 2013, Game 3, first round: at Wild 3, Chicago 2 (Jason Zucker, 2:15)

April 21, 2014, Game 3, first round: at Wild 1, Colorado 0 (Mikael Granlund, 5:08)

April 30, 2014, Game 7, fist round: Wild 5, at Colorado 4 (Nino Niederreiter, 5:02)

April 22, 2016, Game 5, first round: Wild 5, at Dallas 4 (Mikko Koivu, 4:55)

May 16, 2021, Game 1, first round: Wild 1, at Vegas 0 (Joel Eriksson Ek, 3:20)

April 18, 2023, Game 1, first round: Wild 3, at Dallas 2, (Ryan Hartman, (12:20 of 2OT)