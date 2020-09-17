GAME 51 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Byron Buxton, Twins

The outfielder’s two-run homer in the fourth inning broke a 1-1 tie.

by the numbers

11 times since Aug. 1 the Twins have hit at least three home runs in a game

18 consecutive Chicago batters retired by pitching staff to end game.

130 career home runs for Miguel Sano, two short of Jacque Jones for 13th on Twins all-time list.

414 feet was the distance of Sano’s home run in the eighth

LA VELLE E. NEILL III