GAME 51 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Byron Buxton, Twins
The outfielder’s two-run homer in the fourth inning broke a 1-1 tie.
by the numbers
11 times since Aug. 1 the Twins have hit at least three home runs in a game
18 consecutive Chicago batters retired by pitching staff to end game.
130 career home runs for Miguel Sano, two short of Jacque Jones for 13th on Twins all-time list.
414 feet was the distance of Sano’s home run in the eighth
LA VELLE E. NEILL III
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins make 'challenging decision' to demote Dobnak
Righthander Randy Dobnak, who has given up nine earned runs over his past two outings and has an 8.27 ERA over his past four, was optioned to the Twins' alternate training camp in St. Paul.
Twins
Hartman: Twins winning at historic pace at home, but reward will be minimal
The Twins' .808 winning percentage at Target Field won't make a difference if they advance to the neutral-site playoffs.
Twins
Twins pick up much-needed win but ups and downs continue for Odorizzi
Jake Odorizzi got the start Wednesday in the Twins' 5-1 win over the White Sox, and pitched effectively. But his start was reduced to 3⅔ innings because of a fingernail problem on his pitching hand.
Gophers
U wrestling star Steveson gears up for Thursday showdown in New York
After COVID-19 testing, he'll face Wisconsin's Trent Hillger in the annual Beat the Streets event, which has been moved from its usual location in Times Square.
Gophers
D-I basketball has new start date, too: Nov. 25
The NCAA's Division I Council approved the new start date at Wednesday's meeting, pushing season back two weeks from the original plan.