Joey Votto, Cincinnati

Took three pitches in the third inning, then drove an opposite-field double to the wall to drive in two and put the Reds in front.

24 Runs scored in the eighth inning or later in four Twins-Reds games this season, 16 of them by Minnesota.

18 Home runs by Jorge Polanco this season, making him the current Cruz-less roster's leading slugger.

5 Times reaching base by Luis Arraez, the second time in his career he's done that.

PHIL MILLER