GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Joey Votto, Cincinnati
Took three pitches in the third inning, then drove an opposite-field double to the wall to drive in two and put the Reds in front.
BY THE NUMBERS
24 Runs scored in the eighth inning or later in four Twins-Reds games this season, 16 of them by Minnesota.
18 Home runs by Jorge Polanco this season, making him the current Cruz-less roster's leading slugger.
5 Times reaching base by Luis Arraez, the second time in his career he's done that.
PHIL MILLER
