Oh my. Staring at the weather models isn't helping my low-grade anxiety disorder. Payback for the warmest winter since records started in 1871? Perhaps. When the weather is too nice for too long (too early) I get nervous. It appears winter is about to make up for lost time.

Models from NOAA and ECMWF are fairly consistently hinting at 1-2 FEET of snow precariously close to home by Wednesday of next week. After 40s today, a clipper drags colder air back into Minnesota — below 32 degrees in the lowest mile of the atmosphere, cold enough for snow.

A slushy appetizer arrives Thursday night with a couple of inches possible. We dry out Friday and most of Saturday with Storm No. 1 pushing snow, changing to ice and rain on Sunday.

Storm No. 2 may spin up and track to our east Monday/Tuesday with another surge of snowy goodness. Could it snow a lot? Yes. Any way to predict amounts? Not yet. It depends on the final track and moisture content of three separate storm systems. Pro tip: Leave the snow tires on a few more weeks.