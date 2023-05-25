Kari Patey, WCCO-TV's news director since 2017, has a new position.

Patey has been named vice president of producer development at the 14 CBS-owned stations across the country. She will remain based in Minneapolis. In the newly created position, she'll work on recruitment, development and retention of new producers.

"Kari has long been a passionate advocate for producers and considers them to be the lifeblood of a successful newsroom," said Jennifer Mitchell, co-president of CBS stations. "As someone who has worked as a producer, she understands how challenging these roles are and how important it is to provide our colleagues with the training and support they need in order to be successful."

Patey will continue as WCCO's news director and vice president of news until a replacement is found.