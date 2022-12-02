Dry Start Friday But Rain/Snow Chances Move In

Friday will be a mostly cloudy and mainly dry day in the Twin Cities, with the potential of some rain/snow by the evening rush, becoming all snow during the evening hours. Temperatures aren't going to budge that much throughout the day - starting off in the low 30s and only climbing to the upper 30s. It'll be another blustery day with wind gusts up to 30 mph. This could lead to some blowing snow.

The strongest wind gusts are expected to be in the evening and overnight hours, though, with wind gusts to 45 mph possible. This, especially with snow falling/new snow on the ground, will lead to reduced visibilities due to blowing snow.

Snowier conditions will be possible during the day in northern and western Minnesota (I'll have more on the progression of the snow below). Some of that in northern Minnesota could also mix with some light freezing rain. Temperatures will range from the teens in northwestern Minnesota to around 40F in the far southern parts of the state.

Loop from 6 AM Friday to Midnight Friday night.

Snow will already start-up in northwestern Minnesota during the morning hours Friday, spreading south and east throughout the day. It'll finally make it toward the metro as we head into the late afternoon and evening time frame. It could be mixed with rain farther south at the very beginning, and a little freezing drizzle could mix in up north during the afternoon.

That icing threat will be light, but any ice that does fall would cause hazardous driving (and walking) conditions. While up to a half inch of snow could fall in and around the metro, the best chances of an inch or more will be from Grand Forks to the Iron Range, with some 2"+ amounts possible up near the International Border.

Cold, Blustery Saturday - Slightly Warmer Sunday

Behind that Friday/Friday Night snow, we'll see cooler and still breezy conditions as we head into Saturday. Highs will only make it to the teens with mainly sunny skies and winds out of the west-northwest (becoming south-southwest) gusting to 30 mph. There may be blowing snow issues. Temperatures warm a touch Saturday Night and stay fairly steady in the mid-20s on Sunday still under sunny skies. As we head into Sunday Night and the first half of Monday we will be watching the potential for a puff of snow moving through the region, with maybe an inch possible. Another snow light snow chance will exist Tuesday Night into early Wednesday.

November Recap

November was an up-and-down temperature month for the Twin Cities, with the daily temperature departure ranging from 23.1F above average (November 2) to 16F degrees below average (November 19). Overall, the warmer weather slightly outweighed the cooler air, with the average temperature 0.3F above average - tied for the 51st warmest November. Meanwhile, it was the 26th wettest November with 2.40" of liquid (only the third month this year with above average precipitation), and the 16th snowiest with 13.0" of snow.

Most climate locations (except St. Cloud) saw at least half a foot of snow during the month of November. For Twin Cities, it was only the fifth November since 2010 to see above-average snow according to the National Weather Service.

Drought Update

No big changes to the Drought Monitor this week across Minnesota - a slight decrease in the Abnormally Dry area, but a slight increase in the Moderate Drought. Extreme Drought remains at 4.88% of the state. We're heading into that time of year when we likely won't see that many changes to the drought due to the ground starting to freeze up.

Snowy Start To December In The Metro Area

By Paul Douglas

It's cliche, but what a difference a year makes. November 2021: about an inch of snow fell at MSP. November 2022: 13 inches of snow caked the metro area. The 1981-2010 normal snowfall in the Twin Cities is 9.3".

I wouldn't read too much into all that November slush. It doesn't mean a snowier than average winter is inevitable or a Pioneer Winter is imminent. It's a reminder that Minnesota's weather is random, variable and often extreme.

NOAA data shows that since 1970, MSP's average winter (December - February) temperature has warmed +5.3F. Believe it or not our winters are trending somewhat shorter and milder.

A brief thaw is likely today as clouds increase ahead of the next clipper. A coating to an inch or two of snow is possible tonight; another nuisance coating next Monday and Wednesday, but no snowy whoppers are brewing into next week. Just fresh air. Plenty of fresh air.

In the meantime expect a very low bug count, no weeds, crisp humidity - and no flooding, hail or lightning. It's all good!

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Coating to 2" snow tonight. Wake up 32. High 38. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Numbing sunlight. Yep, it's winter. Wake up 6. High 16. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, still brisk. Wake up 15. High 26. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Coating of light snow? Wake up 17. High 31. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds, few flakes. Wake up 19. High 22. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Early flurries, then clearing. Wake up 15. High 21. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

THURSDAY: Some sun, slight moderation. Wake up 14. High 28. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

December 2nd

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 0 minutes, and 28 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 28 seconds

*Shortest Daylight Of The Year: December 21st (8 hours, 46 minutes, 10 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 5th (7:51 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-December 13th (4:31 PM)

This Day in Weather History

December 2nd

1985: Record low highs are set in north and east central Minnesota with temperatures ranging from the single digits below zero to the singles digits above. Alexandria was the cold spot with a high of 4 degrees Fahrenheit below zero. Other record low high temperatures included Redwood Falls with 3 below, Long Prairie with zero, and Litchfield and Little Falls with 5 degrees above zero.

1982: A record high of 63 degrees is set at the Twin Cities.

National Weather Forecast

More active weather is expected across a good portion of the lower 48 on Friday, with showers and storms from the Great Lakes to the lower Mississippi Valley, snow or mixed precipitation chances from the western U.S. to the western Great Lakes, and some rain in southern California.

Heavy snow will impact the mountain ranges of the western United States through Saturday, with feet of snow possible (especially in the Sierra). The heaviest rain will be along the California coast between the Bay Area and L.A., where 3"+ could fall for some.

