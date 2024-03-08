Washington County and Teamsters Local 320, the union representing the county's 48 probation officers, reached an agreement Tuesdayon a two-year contract, the county reported.

The union earlier this year had threatened to strike unless the county made Juneteenth an additional paid holiday without altering employees' existing holiday calendar. The agreement reached this week puts the probation officers in the same package of paid holidays as most other county employees, according to a statement issued by Tina Elam, a county spokesperson.

"The county is pleased to have reached this agreement with our probation officers that includes a competitive wage and benefit package and brings their paid holidays in line with the rest of the organization," Washington County Administrator Kevin Corbid said in a statement.

The agreement includes Juneteenth as a paid holiday and transitions Christmas Eve to a floating holiday. Employees can use floating holidays on a day of their choosing. Union members will vote on the agreement March 20, according to a union spokesman.

The agreement includes a memorandum that formalizes staffing on Christmas Eve to ensure court and public safety needs are met, the county added.

The county employs a total of about 1,500 people. The county declared Juneteenth an official county holiday in 2021.