Easy as one, two, three for the No. 4 seed.

Warroad's girls hockey team skated to a three-peat of Class 1A state championships with a 5-2 victory over Dodge County on Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.

It's the fifth title in 15 state tournament trips for Warroad, while the No. 3 seed Wildcats finished as the runner-up in their state tournament debut. Warroad was the top seed in Class 1A the past two years but won this year's tournament as the fourth seed, knocking off top seed Holy Angels in the semifinals.

"Nobody had this on their bingo card at the beginning of the year," Warroad coach David Marvin said after Friday's semifinal victory. "I know I didn't.

"But I started believing in these guys partway through the year."

As has been a theme in the tournament, a couple of quick goals turned the tide for the Warriors in the first period. Down 1-0 on Nora Carstensen's 35th goal of the season, coming on the power play, Warroad answered with goals 54 seconds apart from junior Kaiya Sandy and freshman Jaylie French to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Warroad (22-8-0) kept its foot down in the second period, too. Less than three minutes in, Taylor Reese scored the first of her two goals in the game. The rebound of her initial shot bounced off a Dodge County player and into the net for a 3-1 Warroad lead. A few minutes later, Warroad increased the lead to three when sophomore Vivienne Marcowka finished off a passing play and scored five-hole for her seventh goal of the season.

The bounces of hockey were not in Dodge County's favor.

The Wildcats (23-5-0) had a couple of close-call scoring chances with less than seven minutes to play in the second period. One of their shots from the high slot hit off the top of the goal netting and bounced back out in front but just to the side of the goal. Later in that same sequence as the Wildcats crashed the net, the puck trickled slowly wide to the left of the sophomore goaltender Payton Rolli.

Reese added her second of the game and fourth of the tournament when she pounced on a loose puck in the crease early in the third period. Alexa Van Straaten cut into the deficit for Dodge County with 9:46 to play.

Five goals allowed ties the season high allowed by Dodge County. The Wildcats gave up five in a 5-4 overtime loss to Orono on Jan. 20.

Since 2018, only three girls hockey programs have won Class 1A championships: Breck (2018-20), Proctor/Hermantown (2021) and Warroad (2022-24). Warroad also won back-to-back titles in 2010-11.

Warroad's string of three straight titles marks the first three-peat in Class 1A girls hockey. In Class 2A, Edina won three straight from 2017-19 and Minnetonka won from 2011-13.

THREE STARS

1. Taylor Reese, Warroad: Scored two goals in the title game, doubling her tournament total. The sophomore forward finished with 21 goals this season.

2. Kaiya Sandy, Warroad: Junior forward added one goal and two assists to the scoring mix.

3. Nora Carstensen, Dodge County: Became a trivia answer. The question: Who scored the first state championship game goal in Dodge County history? Carstensen scored the first goal of the game and finished with 35 for the season.

BOXSCORE: Warroad 5, Dodge County 2



