Try Class 2A? Warroad is happy right where it's at

Naysayers wonder whether Warroad, despite its enrollment of 294 students, has outgrown Class 1A. From a success factor, they might have a point.

On Saturday, the Warriors became the first girls hockey team in Class 1A history to post a three-peat.

Only two other teams can match that sustained success: Minnetonka (2011-13) and Edina (2017-19). Both of those large metro-area schools reside in Class 2A.

"When there's 1,700 people in our town, I think Class 1A is our spot," Warriors assistant coach Layla Marvin said. Her father, Warroad head coach Dave Marvin, did not attend the news conference. "We're a small town. I think Roseau moved up and kind of figured that out for us, honestly."

Junior forward Kaiya Sandy said: "It's a new team each year, so I feel like you can't really base that off past success. You've got to look forward."

With three seniors on the roster, Warroad appears primed to go for it all again.

"It doesn't get old," Layla Marvin said. "It's not easy to win, and we've gotten a lot out of our girls when it mattered most this year."

Similar seeds, similar results

A prominent coach wasn't subtle when the girls hockey state tournament seeds this season looked a lot like last season's.

Minnetonka was the No. 1 seed in Class 2A for the second consecutive year, and again it drew arguably the most challenging unseeded team (Maple Grove this season) in the quarterfinals. Other parallels: No. 3 Andover again was assigned the unseeded team with the worst record (Rosemount this year). Edina drew the Section 1 champion (Northfield this time), and the Section 4 champion (No. 2 seed Hill-Murray this year) was paired against the Section 8 representative (Roseau this time).

All that caused Minnetonka coach Tracy Cassano to say: "The whole process should be more transparent. It does make you question the High School League system when no one sees anything." After her team fell to Edina on Friday after defeating Maple Grove 2-1 in the quarterfinals, she raised the issue again. "If we would have had a little more left in the tank … if you play a one-goal game in the first round, it affects your team," she said.

What did those seeding similarities lead to beyond Minnetonka getting beat in the semifinals for the second year in a row? The fourth seed, Edina, won 5-0 in the quarterfinals. Hill-Murray reached the final from Section 4 after routing Roseau 8-2 in the quarterfinals. Andover rolled Rosemount 6-0 in the quarterfinals. The only team that didn't win by at least five goals in the quarterfinals was Minnetonka.

Last year it was eventual champion Gentry Academy that sunk Minnetonka in the semifinals. Gentry opened with a 7-0 shutout of fifth seed Moorhead while Minnetonka was tested 3-2 by Centennial/Spring Lake Park.

Perhaps this is wearing on the Skippers. In the six consecutive seasons that Minnetonka reached the state tournament, the Skippers have reached only one state championship game, with four semifinal losses coming against the eventual state champion.

Another seeding parallel: For the second consecutive tournament, the No. 2 and No. 4 seeds met in the Class 2A championship game.

Southern tracks

Dodge County made a statement for south-of-the-metro hockey by reaching the Class 1A final. Only New Prague in 2004 did it previously, losing the 1A final 6-2 to Benilde-St. Margaret's.

Two boys hockey teams from south of the metro have won state championships: Rochester John Marshall in 1977 and Red Wing in 1997 (Class 1A).

Rebecca Dawson receives Herb Brooks Award

Willmar senior Rebecca Dawson was named the Class 1A winner of the Herb Brooks Award, given to a player who embodies the traits held by the legendary coach.

Class 2A consolation bracket

Cassano spoke with senior captains Lindzi Avar and Kendra Distad after Friday's loss to Edina and tried to ease the pain of holding the No. 1 seed in two consecutive state tournaments yet failing to escape the semifinals.

"I just told them that I loved them, I'm proud of them and it's OK," Cassano told the media Friday night. "They both looked at me and said, 'It's not OK.' "

The Skippers did something about it Saturday, regrouping to win the third-place game 5-3 against Andover. Special teams made the difference. Minnetonka converted on five of its 13 power-play opportunities in the victory — including a hat trick from senior defender and captain Lauren Goldsworthy.

Maple Grove, unseeded in the tournament field, concluded its "no respect tour" by winning the consolation title. Three of the Crimson's four goals came on the power play in a 4-1 defeat of Roseau.

Class 1A consolation bracket

Orono junior forward Zoe Lopez potted a pair of goals to clinch the Spartans' 3-2 victory in the Class 1A third-place game. The second goal came with 27 seconds remaining. Orono finished the season 22-7-1.

In the consolation game, Proctor/Hermantown took home hardware thanks to a 5-2 defeat of Willmar. The Mirage built a 3-0 lead after the first period.



