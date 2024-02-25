Edina upset Hill-Murray 2-0 on Saturday in the Class 2A girls hockey state tournament championship game at Xcel Energy Center.

Two scoreless periods gave way to a pair of goals by No. 4 seed Edina (24-6-1).

Whitney Horton put her Hornets ahead 1-0 at 9:16 of the third period on a sweet no-look pass from Lorelai Nelson. The power-play goal was just a start for Nelson. She weaved around two helpless Pioneers defenders to make it 2-0 at 12:18.

Edina won its first state title since 2021 and fifth in eight seasons.

No. 2 seed Hill-Murray (25-4-1) was trying to capture its first title since going back-to-back in 2014-15.

A scoreless first period allowed each team to get familiar with the other. Not that many surprises were discovered. Both were fast and skilled and boasted solid team defense. Same story in the teams' regular-season meeting, a 2-1 Hill-Murray victory Nov. 30 at Edina's Braemar Arena. Scoring chances were scarce, power-play success a rumor.

More of the same through the next 17 minutes. First team to blink in a game like this gives up a goal. And Hill-Murray blinked. The Edina forecheck produced a point-blank shot, but Pioneers goalie Grace Zhan wasn't fooled. Shots on goal through two periods favored the Hornets 18-12.

Until Nelson's incredible individual effort in the third period, this game looked headed for the lowest-scoring championship game since 1998, when Apple Valley defeated Hibbing/Chisholm/Nashwauk-Keewatin 1-0 in overtime.

THREE STARS

1. Lorelai Nelson, Edina: Assisted on the team's first goal of the game before a highlight-reel goal for a 2-0 lead later in the third period.

2. Whitney Horton, Edina: Broke a scoreless tie in the third period with a power-play goal that held up as the game-winner.

3. Reese McConnell, Edina: The junior goaltender made 15 saves.