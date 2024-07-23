Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with comments from Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on the eve of training camp. Addressing the media in the wake of the death of Khyree Jackson and Jordan Addison's arrest, both key Vikings decisionmakers exhibited empathy. But in the case of Addison, are they being tough enough? Rand doesn't think so. Speaking of accountability, Aaron Rodgers doesn't seem to want any. And the Twins finally got a win against a good team.

14:00: Soccer writer Jon Marthaler joins Rand to talk about Minnesota United's streak-busting victory and key additions the Loons are in the process of making during this transfer window.

34:00: The Arena League played its championship game where? And Dean Evason gets a second chance.

