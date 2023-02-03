State leaders ushered in the beginning of Black history month with Gov. Tim Walz signing two historic bills Friday: The first adding Juneteenth to the list of state holidays, the other banning discrimination based on hair texture.

Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black people after the Civil War. On that date in 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure enslaved people were free two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Now the holiday is celebrated with barbecues, festivals, parades and church services. It became a federal holiday in 2021 following calls for racial equity after the murder of George Floyd. Minneapolis and St. Paul recognized it as a city holiday for the first time in 2022.

The state's newest holiday will be recognized for the first time this year, with government offices closed.

The CROWN Act, which stands for "Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair" prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and type by adding a definition of race to the Minnesota Human Rights Act that includes associated hair styles such as braids, twists and locs. Walz officially signed it earlier this week, but recognized it with a ceremonial signing on Friday.

Both bills garnered bipartisan support in the Legislature.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said making Minnesota the best place to raise a family includes telling the truth about who we are and where we've been, and making hair discrimination illegal.

"Today's an important reminder that our nation's deep roots of oppression and racism still exist in Minnesota and across the country," Flanagan said. "We will never stop working until Black Minnesotans and Minnesotans of all races are seen and heard and valued."

The room exploded into laughter when Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis, who is bald, said one might wonder why he chose to carry a bill about hair discrimination. His two sons have their hair in locs, Champion said.

"I want to make sure that no matter how they decide to wear their hair, that they have the opportunity to be judged on their skills and qualifications, and they should not be discriminated against," Champion said.

Walz said Juneteenth will be a day for celebration and education in Minnesota, which was the 26th state to embrace the holiday.

"In Minnesota, we're not afraid to tell all of our history," Walz said.

Black and brown Minnesotans need their history told, and students want to be able to think critically about history to go on and accomplish great things with that full knowledge, Walz said.

Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, whose parents were sharecroppers, said celebrating Juneteenth honors a more inclusive definition of freedom.

"It's an opportunity for us to reflect on the fact that there is a promise that was made to us that all are created equal, that we are still working toward," Richardson said.