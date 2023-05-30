Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is poised to legalize recreational marijuana with the stroke of a pen on Tuesday.

Walz is set to sign the bill into law during a ceremony at the State Capitol, making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana for adults.

The bill was the subject of months of legislative debate and more than two dozen committee hearings. The House and Senate passed their own respective bills, reconciled them into a final version and then gave it final approval earlier this month.

It will likely take a year or longer before the first retail dispensary gets set up. A website for the state's new Office of Cannabis Management — the agency that will be tasked with licensing marijuana and hemp businesses and overseeing the market — states that "the legislation proposes that retail sales for adult use cannabis in Minnesota begin in the first quarter of 2025."

Marijuana use and possession will be decriminalized much sooner, however, starting Aug. 1. Home-growing will become legal on that day as well. The new law allows Minnesotans 21 and older to grow up to eight cannabis plants in their home, though no more than four can be mature and flowering at a time.

The state will also begin working to automatically expunge misdemeanor marijuana convictions from Minnesotans' records in August. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has said it could take the agency up to a year to finish expunging all the records.

A Cannabis Expungement Board will be established to review felony marijuana offenses for possible expungement on a case-by-case basis.

The most immediate change in the new law will take effect Wednesday, the day after Walz signs the bill. Liquor stores will now be allowed to sell lower-potency, hemp-derived THC edibles and beverages. Many liquor stores had already been selling THC seltzers made by local breweries despite previous law not allowing it.

At a news conference earlier this month, Walz said it will take time to set up the new state cannabis office and the licensing process for cannabis businesses. Walz also must appoint someone to lead the Office of Cannabis Management.

"We will get on that," Walz said.