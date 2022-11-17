After Democrats won control of the governor's office, the Minnesota House and the state Senate in this year's elections, Gov. Tim Walz said the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older will be among his top priorities in the 2023 legislative session. In October, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and ordered his administration to review the classification of cannabis as a Schedule I drug, the same category as heroin and LSD. And earlier this year, Minnesota legalized edibles and beverages containing up to 5 milligrams of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, per serving as long as it is extracted from legal hemp.

With the legal landscape around marijuana rapidly shifting, we want to know what questions you may have about cannabis in Minnesota — from the politics of legalization to the state of the fledgling industry and regulations to the new products you may have seen popping up on store shelves.

Please use the form below to submit your questions and we'll do our best to answer as many of them as we can in the coming months.