There's a new but temporary bar in town, and it's serving hospitality history on the rocks.

"The New Eagle Creek Saloon" exhibit from artist Sadie Barnette opens tonight at the Walker Art Center, an interactive contemporary interpretation of the first Black-owned gay bar in San Francisco.

Open from 1990 to 1993, the Eagle Creek Saloon was founded and operated by Barnette's father, Rodney Barnette, as a haven for those marginalized by the racial profiling and bigotry of the era. Sadie Barnette has reimagined the bar and her father's legacy for the exhibit, which features a distinctive horseshoe-shaped bar, neon lights, holographic seats, and plenty of photos and memorabilia from the original space.

Each Thursday through the exhibit's run, the New Eagle Street Saloon will host BIPOC and queer-focused programming and happy hours, followed by cocktails served from inside the bar from the local BIPOC and queer Mama San Collective. On March 7, opening night, both Sadie and Rodney Barnette will be on hand to share stories of the hard work, dedication and community that surrounds both iterations of the bar. After the discussion, toast the exhibit with cocktails created by Mama San specifically for the occasion.

Meet the Mama San Collective

Mama San Collective is made up of familiar faces behind some of the top bars in town. The group formed after the closure of Lawless Distilling's taproom amid a growing frustration that many bars are still led by stereotypical barmen. The group banded together to usher in an era of inclusivity for queer and BIPOC professionals in the Twin Cities. The drinks they make demand attention and long, slow, satisfying sips.

A preview of the event's menu includes the Kid in a Candy Store, described as a bratty NA mix made from lingonberry shiso syrup, sakura lime leaf syrup, calamansi, citric acid, saline and bubble water. The sultry Give Them/Their Flowers utilizes Dampfwerk Crane gin, Akashi Ume whiskey, sakura, Makrut lime leaf and Luxardo maraschinos.

In the spirit of inclusivity, there will be both spirit-free ($8) and spiked ($10) cocktails available, as well as beer and wine. The events coincide with the Walker's free Thursdays, so there's no admission.

'The New Eagle Creek Saloon'

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., 612-375-7600, walkerart.org.

When: The exhibit runs March 7-May 16. Programming takes place Thursdays starting at 6 p.m., with a series of happy hours featuring various BIPOC and queer artists, DJs and other creative programming. Get the full schedule online.

Cost: Admission is free on Thursday nights; drinks are extra.