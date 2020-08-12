Above: Installation from "An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960-2018" at Walker Art Center, now on view through January. Photo courtesy of the Walker.

Walker Art Center is extending its run of “An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960-2018” through Jan. 3.

Opened in mid-February, just a month before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered museums across Minnesota, the exhibition was originally supposed to end Sept. 20. The Walker reopened on July 16 after being closed for four months.

Jasper Johns is best known for his American flag paintings, as well as bull’s eyes and other “symbols that the mind already knows,” as he once described it. Johns, who recently turned 90, maintains an elusiveness in life and art, and is known as the artist who helped usher in Pop art, thus erasing the division between fine art and mass culture.

“He is probably the most celebrated living American artist of the moment, and people have been interested in what he’s been doing since the 1950s,” said Joan Rothfuss, guest curator for the exhibition.

This is the second major Johns survey at the Walker, which owns all 414 of the artist's prints. This exhibition showcases about 90, encompassing nearly 60 years of work from Johns’ early prints of familiar symbols to the more mysterious pieces he's produced in recent decades.