Soul Asylum

Saturday: In a tradition that dates back about twice as long as Dave Pirner can remember, he and his resilient platinum-selling band have always played the club they rode in on during the holidays to cap off a year of hard touring. Alas, this year was different; they were on the road a month already when everything came to an abrupt halt in March. They went ahead and released a sweetly nostalgic-sounding new record, "Hurry Up and Wait." They're going ahead with the show, too, which will be First Avenue's second livestreamed concert after Curtiss A's well-produced Lennon tribute. (8 p.m. Sat. $15, sessionslive.com/soulasylum.)

Chris Riemenschneider

'The Odyssey'

Ends Dec. 31: On these long winter nights we gather, even if virtually, and tell each other tales that remind us of what makes us human. That's what the holidays are all about, and why you ought to consider Charlie Bethel's adaptation of Homer's epic, "The Odyssey," for your Christmas entertainment. Bethel, who died in 2017, performed his smart, funny one-man version of the saga in 2014. Thanks to a partnership between Walking Shadow Theatre Company and the Charlie Bethel Project, you can watch Bethel's self-filmed version on demand, featuring two minimalist set pieces and his fast-paced, personable and engaging performance. (Ends Dec. 31. Pay what you can, $10 minimum; walkingshadow.org/streaming.)

Sheila Regan

Sounds of Blackness' 'The Night Before Christmas: In Concert'

Ends Jan. 3: Staging Sounds of Blackness' theatrical adaptation of Clement Moore's "The Night Before Christmas" from an African American perspective is not possible during the pandemic. So, the resourceful, Grammy-winning Sounds pivoted for their 42nd annual presentation: It's a streamed concert. Filmed over four nights at the Ordway this month, the 16 singers and 10 musicians offer the same original music and memorable characters like Rappin' Rudolph but just not the sets and costumes. (Ends Jan. 3. $15, ordway.org.)

Jon Bream