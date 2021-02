MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Martin Zellar. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

CLUB CALABASH: Twin Cities reggae artists. 7 p.m. today. YouTube.

THE HIGH 48S: With Mother Banjo. 11 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

MICHAEL MONROE: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

HOOKSTREAM: Mark Joseph & the American Soul. 8 p.m. Sat. $15. thehookmpls.com.

FLIP PHONE: Madonna digital dance party, drag show and wig contest. 9 p.m. Sat. "Star Wars" digital drag brunch. 1 p.m. Sun. flipphoneevents.com.

BETHLEHEM MUSIC SERIES: Concert conversation with Ginger Commodore followed by performance. 3:30 p.m. Sun. bethlehemmusicseries.org.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

DAKOTA: Jearlyn & Jevetta Steele. 7 p.m. Wed. $15. dakotacooks.com.

SCHUBERT CLUB: Composer deVon Russell Gray. Noon Thu. schubert.org.

ORDWAY: Winter Weekends at the Ordway, streamed concerts featuring Lee Rocker, Naturally 7, Williamsburg Salsa Orchestra and more. Ends Feb. 21. ordway.org.

PARK SQUARE THEATRE: "Tears of Moons." Ends Feb. 28. $10. parksquaretheatre.org.

ARTS

BUCKET BRIGADE: "‚ÄČ'Til Death: A Marriage Musical." 7:30 p.m. today-Sat. $13-$25. bbmn.booktix.com.

THEATER MU: "Today Is My Birthday." 7 p.m. today-Sat., Wed.-Thu.; 2 p.m. Sun. theatermu.org.

SCREAM IT OFF SCREEN: Short film competition. 8 p.m. today. YouTube.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

ORDWAY: "Meet the Artist" series with Bailey McCall and David Socolar. 6 p.m. Thu. ordway.org.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH THEATRE: "Love and Information." 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Feb. 14th.

CIRCA GALLERY: "Enfolded Space." Works by Barbara Kreft. Ends March 15. circagallery.org.

WALKING SHADOW THEATRE COMPANY: "21 Extremely Bad Breakups." Mon.-Feb. 28. walkingshadowcompany.org.

FAMILY

SPACE FEST: Explore astrobiology through virtual activities. Today-Sat. bellmuseum.umn.edu.

DOGGIE DEPOT: Dog yoga, giveaways and crowning of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Canine King and Queen. 9 a.m. Sat. unniondepot.org.

FREE FIRST SATURDAY: Online family activities. Sat. walkerart.org.

WINTER CARNIVAL VIRTUAL FAMILY DAY: Performances, arts and crafts lessons and storytelling. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: "Papier" exhibit virtual tour. 5 p.m. today. Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue. "Meet the Turnblads" virtual tour. 2 & 6 p.m. Wed. asimn.org.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual Let's Make Stuff: Fused Glass Suncatcher. 6 p.m. Mon. Advance registration at washcolib.org. Virtual story time. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

URBAN EXPEDITION: Virtual program with music, crafts and traditions. Ghana. 1 p.m. Sun. Ends March 7. Also Serbia. Ends Feb. 24.

books

LITERARY LIGHTS READING: Authors Shannon Gibney, Chastity Gunn and Raymond Camper honor the work of Frederick Douglass. 2 p.m. Sun. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

DIANE WILSON: "The Seed Keeper." 3 p.m. Sun. milkweed.org.

BRETT BIEBEL: "48 Blitz." 7 p.m. Mon. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

WILLIAM GREEN: "Nellie Francis." 7 p.m. Tue. washcolib.org.

SARAH DAVIS AND EVIE GRANVILLE: "Modern Manners for Moms & Dads." 7 p.m. Mon. $5. magersandquinn.com.

GABRIEL BUMP: "Everywhere You Don't Belong." 7 p.m. Tue. $5. magersandquinn.com.

NATALIE WARREN: "Hudson Bay Bound." 7 p.m. Tue. magersandquinn.com.

PETER GIZZI: "Now It's Dark." 5:30 p.m. Wed. raintaxi.com.

CAROLYN HOLBROOK: "Tell Me Your Names and I Will Testify." 7 p.m. Wed. thefriends.org.

YAA GYASI: "Transcendent Kingdom." 7:30 p.m. Thu. supporthclib.org.