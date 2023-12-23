The Vikings and Lions play each other twice in the final three weeks of the season in games that will help decide who wins the NFC North title.
Kickoff: Noon at U.S. Bank Stadium.
How to watch, listen: Fox, 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Chs. 227-383.
Play-by-play, in-game boxscore
Pregame info, including statistics and betting info
NFL football scoreboard, schedule, betting lines
Vikings depth chart and roster
Ben Goessling's prediction and keys to the game
Craig Smith and Jani Hakanpaa rally Dallas Stars over Nashville Predators 3-2
Craig Smith and Jani Hakanpaa scored in the final 15 seconds, rallying the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
Vikings
Vikings activate linebacker Hicks, setting stage for comeback vs. Lions
Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks will be available Sunday six weeks after needing emergency surgery to deal with compartment syndrome.
Sports
Reusse: Which Minnesota teams are on the nice list this holiday season?
Minnesota's four major men's sports franchises have brought a little joy, each in their own way, to this holiday season.
Twins
Bally Sports North is still in the picture for Twins' television rights
A Jan. 10 bankruptcy trial in Houston could play a role in who televises the Twins' games in 2024.
Sports
Live at noon: Vikings vs. Lions. Follow the play-by-play on Gameview.
The Vikings and Lions battle for the first time this season. tap here for play-by-play, the scoring summary and game updates from around the NFL,