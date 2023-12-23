The Vikings are home after splitting games on the road over the last two weekends.
The Vikings are home after splitting games on the road over the last two weekends.

Vikings-Lions: Things to know before and during the game

Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Lions defensive left end Aidan Hutchinson has 6½ sacks to lead a group that’s been one of the league’s most effective at pressuring opposing quar

Ben Goessling's Vikings-Lions prediction: Will NFC North title change hands?

December 22
The Vikings and Lions will play twice in three weeks, with Detroit needing one win for the division title and the Vikings fighting to stay in playoff position.
Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has more wins (14) in 24 games in Minnesota than he had in three and a half years in Detroit (12).

Vikings, Lions are right where they want to be: Playing for something in December

8:29am
The Lions have shifted from underdogs to favorites in the NFC North as they try to take the Vikings' division crown on Sunday.
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has befuddled Lions quarterback Jared Goff at previous stops in their careers.

Vikings' Flores, Lions' Goff cross paths with NFC North title at stake

December 21
Ben Goessling's Vikings Insider: The three previous meetings between Brian Flores and Jared Goff have been among the most significant days in each one's career. The next one could determine the NFC North title.
The Lions lost to the Bears 28-13 two weeks ago, when quarterback Jared Goff had a season-low 161 passing yards against a Bears defense that pressured

Blitzing can bother Detroit's QB. How much will the Vikings do it?

December 19
There's been plenty of evidence to suggest you can still rattle Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and the Vikings under defensive coordinator Brian Flores frequently rattle quarterbacks.
It has been eight weeks since Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was carted off at Lambeau Field with a torn right Achilles.

Inside Cousins' rehab from torn Achilles: 'We're well ahead of the curve'

December 22
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins expects to be back on the team's sideline for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. leads the Vikings in interceptions this season with three.

Cornerback Murphy will miss Lions game for injury-riddled Vikings

December 22
The Vikings will be without top cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. on Sunday against a Lions offense that ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game.
Vikings
December 22
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell tipped his hat to a cheering crowd after his team beat the Saints earlier this season.

Neal: Mad at O'Connell? Not me. I'm more impressed, and here's why.

Would he pass a white-glove test? No. Has he injected hope into a dire situation? Absolutely. Vikings fans, get lost with those "Fire KOC" tweets.
Randball
December 21
In a year of highs and lows, the Vikings are right in the middle with three games left.

Vikings have gotten exactly what they deserve so far this season

At 7-7 and with a coin flip chance of making the playoffs, this year has been quite different than 2022 for the Vikings. But their record and position is an accurate reflection of what they are.
Vikings
December 20
Nick Mullens will start again at quarterback for the Vikings after completing 78.8% of his passes (26 of 33) for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two int

Regrets? Vikings QB Mullens has a few

Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens is working on his cadence and decisionmaking as he prepares for his next start, against the Lions on Sunday.
Vikings
December 21
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson played his first full game in more than two months last week in Cincinnati.

Vikings' Jefferson aims to get back into better blocking habits

Also, the Vikings defense gets more bad news on the injury front as it prepares to face the Lions' third-ranked offense.
Vikings
December 22
San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy and Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson will face off on Monday night in a battle of first-place teams.

Week 16 NFL picks: Celebrate Super Bowl previews this holiday weekend

On Sunday, the Cowboys, No. 2 in the NFC, travel to Miami, No. 2 in the AFC. On Monday night, the Ravens, No. 1 in the AFC, travel to San Francisco, No. 1 in the NFC.
Vikings
December 22
Vikings mailbag: Cousins' value? Playoff scenarios? Davenport's return?

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about quarterback Kirk Cousins, the NFL playoffs and more in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
Vikings
September 7
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.