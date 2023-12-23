Vikings-Lions: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Ben Goessling's Vikings-Lions prediction: Will NFC North title change hands?
The Vikings and Lions will play twice in three weeks, with Detroit needing one win for the division title and the Vikings fighting to stay in playoff position.
Vikings, Lions are right where they want to be: Playing for something in December
The Lions have shifted from underdogs to favorites in the NFC North as they try to take the Vikings' division crown on Sunday.
Vikings' Flores, Lions' Goff cross paths with NFC North title at stake
Ben Goessling's Vikings Insider: The three previous meetings between Brian Flores and Jared Goff have been among the most significant days in each one's career. The next one could determine the NFC North title.
Blitzing can bother Detroit's QB. How much will the Vikings do it?
There's been plenty of evidence to suggest you can still rattle Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and the Vikings under defensive coordinator Brian Flores frequently rattle quarterbacks.
Inside Cousins' rehab from torn Achilles: 'We're well ahead of the curve'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins expects to be back on the team's sideline for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Cornerback Murphy will miss Lions game for injury-riddled Vikings
The Vikings will be without top cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. on Sunday against a Lions offense that ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game.
Vikings
Neal: Mad at O'Connell? Not me. I'm more impressed, and here's why.
Would he pass a white-glove test? No. Has he injected hope into a dire situation? Absolutely. Vikings fans, get lost with those "Fire KOC" tweets.
Randball
Vikings have gotten exactly what they deserve so far this season
At 7-7 and with a coin flip chance of making the playoffs, this year has been quite different than 2022 for the Vikings. But their record and position is an accurate reflection of what they are.
Vikings
Regrets? Vikings QB Mullens has a few
Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens is working on his cadence and decisionmaking as he prepares for his next start, against the Lions on Sunday.
Vikings
Vikings' Jefferson aims to get back into better blocking habits
Also, the Vikings defense gets more bad news on the injury front as it prepares to face the Lions' third-ranked offense.
Vikings
Week 16 NFL picks: Celebrate Super Bowl previews this holiday weekend
On Sunday, the Cowboys, No. 2 in the NFC, travel to Miami, No. 2 in the AFC. On Monday night, the Ravens, No. 1 in the AFC, travel to San Francisco, No. 1 in the NFC.
Vikings
Vikings mailbag: Cousins' value? Playoff scenarios? Davenport's return?
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about quarterback Kirk Cousins, the NFL playoffs and more in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
Vikings
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune