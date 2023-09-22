The Vikings and Chargers are both 0-2 and are in dire need of a victory. Here's where you can get the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Kickoff: Noon at U.S. Bank Stadium
TV: FOX (Twin Cities) and Prime Video. Radio: 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network. SiriusXM: Ch. 232, 389.
Play-by-play, in-game statistics
Pregame stats and betting info
NFL football scoreboard, schedule, betting lines
Vikings depth chart and roster
Ben Goessling's prediction and keys to the game
