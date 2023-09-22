Vikings-Chargers: Things to know before and during the game
O'Connell vs. Staley pits two close friends in desperate need of a win
Kevin O'Connell and Brandon Staley will coach against each other for the first time since becoming close friends on the Rams staff. That the Vikings and Chargers are both 0-2 adds extra drama.
Who wins? Who goes 0-3? Ben Goessling's Vikings-Chargers prediction
A matchup of winless teams that were in the NFL playoffs last season has a sense of urgency as close friends Kevin O'Connell and Brandon Staley square off.
Scoggins: Vikings go shopping to try fixing their biggest problems
Sure, the Vikings traded for a running back and signed a free agent for the offensive line. But more is needed to keep the team how the course of the season could change if they start 0-3.
Vikings add running back Akers in a trade with the Rams
Cam Akers, who worked with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell in Los Angeles, could bring explosiveness to a struggling running game.
Vikings 'haven't lost confidence in Mattison' as Akers joins backfield
Also, former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph officially retires and safety Theo Jackson gets a boost from Brian Flores.
Danielle Hunter's secret to sacking QBs: It's all about the hands
It's not news to the best pass rushers, including Danielle Hunter, who make it a skill to grab what they want to grab. He explains what that means to NFL writer Mark Craig.
New Vikings guard Risner has point to prove after 6 months as free agent
Dalton Risner is eager to help bolster the Vikings' running game — and prove his skills are sharp after a lengthy wait on the sidelines.
Vikings mailbag: What's up with Akers? What's good about defense?
The unhappy break-up between the Rams and new Vikings running back Cam Akers and some praise for the defense, as well as a Justin Jefferson contract question.
'Something that happens way too much.' Mattison on racist message
Running back Alexander Mattison called out the online vitriol that often comes from unsatisfied sports gamblers and fantasy football players. He was a target after the Vikings' loss to the Eagles.
Ball security a 'major message' to avoid seventh 0-3 start in Vikings history
The Vikings have a league-high seven turnovers after two games; the Chargers, their opponent Sunday, have none.
Podcast: Vikings bulk up O-line, try to rise from 0-2 hole vs Chargers
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the signing of guard Dalton Risner and preview Sunday's game against the Chargers in this Access Vikings episode.
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
