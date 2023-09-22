Will there be big defensive plays for the Vikings to celebrate against the Chargers?
Vikings-Chargers: Things to know before and during the game

1:54pm
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, left, and Chargers coach Brandon Staley spent one season together with the Rams, but left regarding the other as one

O'Connell vs. Staley pits two close friends in desperate need of a win

2:06pm
Kevin O'Connell and Brandon Staley will coach against each other for the first time since becoming close friends on the Rams staff. That the Vikings and Chargers are both 0-2 adds extra drama.
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, right, finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in the 2020 season to Chargers quarterback Justin Her

Who wins? Who goes 0-3? Ben Goessling's Vikings-Chargers prediction

18 minutes ago
A matchup of winless teams that were in the NFL playoffs last season has a sense of urgency as close friends Kevin O'Connell and Brandon Staley square off.
Coach Kevin O’Connell and Kirk Cousins know that just bringing in new players won’t fix what’s troubled the Vikings so far this season.

Scoggins: Vikings go shopping to try fixing their biggest problems

5:53am
Sure, the Vikings traded for a running back and signed a free agent for the offensive line. But more is needed to keep the team how the course of the season could change if they start 0-3.
Running back Cam Akers carried 22 times for just 29 yards in the Rams’ first two games but led the team with a career-high 786 yards in 2022.

Vikings add running back Akers in a trade with the Rams

September 21
Cam Akers, who worked with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell in Los Angeles, could bring explosiveness to a struggling running game.
Vikings running back Alexander Mattison will be joined in the backfield group by Cam Akers, acquired from the Rams on Wednesday.

Vikings 'haven't lost confidence in Mattison' as Akers joins backfield

September 21
Also, former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph officially retires and safety Theo Jackson gets a boost from Brian Flores.
Vikings defensive lineman Danielle Hunter is tied for the NFL lead in sacks.

Danielle Hunter's secret to sacking QBs: It's all about the hands

September 20
It's not news to the best pass rushers, including Danielle Hunter, who make it a skill to grab what they want to grab. He explains what that means to NFL writer Mark Craig.
September 20
After playing 62 games with the Denver Broncos, Dalton Risner signed a one-year deal with the Vikings on Tuesday.

New Vikings guard Risner has point to prove after 6 months as free agent

Dalton Risner is eager to help bolster the Vikings' running game — and prove his skills are sharp after a lengthy wait on the sidelines.
6:43am
The Vikings pass defense, including cornerback Akayleb Evans, left, has been a silver lining through an 0-2 start.

Vikings mailbag: What's up with Akers? What's good about defense?

The unhappy break-up between the Rams and new Vikings running back Cam Akers and some praise for the defense, as well as a Justin Jefferson contract question.
September 19
Alexander Mattison took time to sign autographs for fans during training camp.

'Something that happens way too much.' Mattison on racist message

Running back Alexander Mattison called out the online vitriol that often comes from unsatisfied sports gamblers and fantasy football players. He was a target after the Vikings' loss to the Eagles.
September 20
“If you told me after two games we were minus-6” in turnover differential, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said, “I would tell you we’re 0-2.

Ball security a 'major message' to avoid seventh 0-3 start in Vikings history

The Vikings have a league-high seven turnovers after two games; the Chargers, their opponent Sunday, have none.
September 20
Podcast: Vikings bulk up O-line, try to rise from 0-2 hole vs Chargers

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the signing of guard Dalton Risner and preview Sunday's game against the Chargers in this Access Vikings episode.
September 7
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.