Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has looked comfortable while throwing out the first pitch at Target Field or while appearing on the jumbotron at Wild games. He also looked fine last year after arriving Nov. 1 via trade from Detroit.

After Week 9, Hockenson finished with the most catches (60) and yards (519) by any NFL tight end not named Travis Kelce.

But now he says he's really getting comfortable with a full offseason in coach Kevin O'Connell's playbook.

"It took me awhile," Hockenson said. "Obviously last year I knew what I was doing. But to learn concepts is a little different, especially when we're doing the motions, shifting, and doing all the things we do. ... It's like learning a second language and now it's finally starting to become a primary."

Hockenson's ability — at 6-5 and 248 pounds — to align wide as a receiver and win because he's bigger than anyone in the opposing secondary is why the Vikings shipped this year's second-round pick to Detroit last November. It's also why extending Hockenson, who becomes a free agent in March, will be expensive.

"T.J.'s value is huge for us," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. "When you have a player like Justin who gets a lot of attention ... other guys got to step up and win, and T.J. can do that."

Cousins 'excited' about Addison

Quarterback Kirk Cousins said he admittedly can't judge everything from training camp practice, when contact and speed is toned down. But he's liked what he's seen from rookie first-round receiver Jordan Addison, who has run with the starting offense throughout much of camp. Addison missed spring practices after suffering an injury in rookie minicamp.

"He's got a lot of ability," Cousins said Wednesday. "We've thrown him in basically with all the complex run game rules and motions and formations. … I think he's handled it really well and shown his athleticism and ability as a receiver. He's a natural catcher of the football, tracks the ball well. So I'm excited about continuing to do more with him."

Cousins also liked the latest front-office decision in redoing edge rusher Danielle Hunter's contract. Hunter agreed to a new one-year deal last weekend. His new salary cap figure is a team-high $20.95 million for this season — an increase of nearly $8 million. The Vikings have about $10 million in space remaining, per OverTheCap.com.

"It's great to secure one of the better players on our team," Cousins said. "Pass rushing is such a big deal in this league, and we have a really good one in Danielle. To kind of get him to a place where we know he's going to be here and help our team this season, I think that's a big step."

Jackson 'going to be OK'

Receiver Trishton Jackson avoided serious injury after going down in Tuesday's practice, when he clutched his right knee in pain before getting carted off the field. Phillips said Jackson has been having "a great camp," and that his season isn't over.

"No ligament damage there," Phillips said, "so that was really encouraging for all of us, including Trishton. ... He's sore, but looks like he's going to be OK."

The Vikings held a lighter walkthrough Wednesday, when running back Alexander Mattison's participation was a good sign after he left hobbled Tuesday. Edge rusher Marcus Davenport also appeared to be limited Tuesday, and was not spotted Wednesday. Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. also was not seen after leaving early Tuesday with a trainer.

