The Vikings hosted starting guard Dalton Risner on a free-agent visit this week. Minnesota's pass-rush outlook also got a lot better with Danielle Hunter and the team agreeing to a patchwork, one-year deal that can send him on his way in 2024. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss possible roster moves, training camp observations, the team's plan with Hunter, and more.
