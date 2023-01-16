Vikings suffer giant loss

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks off the field at the end of an NFL wild card playoff game. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Eli Solano, 12, from St. Cloud, is comforted by his mom Tiffany Solano after the Vikings’ 31-24 loss. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) barely breaks the grasps of New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to break from the New York Giants defense during the second quarter. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) argues a pass after he tackles New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) for a completed pass during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the third quarter. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell at the end of the game an NFL wild card playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Harrison Smith (22) and Josh Metellus (44) sit on the bench at the end of an NFL wild card playoff game. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) got to the one yard line as New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) played defense in the first quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) scored on a sneak in the first quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune K.J. Osborn (17) celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) catches a ball in the end zone for a touchdown despite pressure fro New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) during the third quarter. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reacts after a touchdown in the third quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) pushes off of New York Giants safety Tony Jefferson (36) as he gains yards in the second quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) throws the ball back to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the first quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) picked up first down on a sneak in the fourth quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) tackles New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) for a completed pass during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores a touchdown in the first quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) kicks a field goal in the second quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) breaks a pass intended for New York Giants tight end Lawrence Cager (83) just short of the end zone during the second quarter. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) points to quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after a completion in the third quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell greets New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll at the end of an NFL wild card playoff game. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Vikings fans at the end of the of an NFL wild card playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings fans at the end of the of an NFL wild card playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings fans at the end of the of an NFL wild card playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Justin Jefferson took a selfie with Gabe Stone, 28, of Queens, NY before an NFL wild card playoff game. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Danielle Hunter (99) and Za'Darius Smith (55) run out together during team introductions Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Heather Olson and Catherine Wulffleff, 6, of Woodbury during team introductions. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson’s daughter Parker Peterson, 3, looks up as Justin Jefferson greets people. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Ludacris performs during halftime. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune