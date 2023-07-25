More from Star Tribune
Nation
Trump to return ancient coins and lamps to Israel's antiquities agency
A donor gave the artifacts to the former president during a Hanukkah party at Mar-a-Lago in December 2021.
Vikings
Vikings stand by Addison after speeding incident, but may still punish rookie
Coach Kevin O'Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are satisfied with the receiver Jordan Addison's response after he was cited for driving 140 mph on I-94, but O'Connell said, "Things like that can't happen again."
Lynx
Preview: Lynx vs. Washington Mystics
Washington comes into Wednesday's game off a victory despite being severely injury plagued,
Minneapolis
Rental aid will be available to more Minneapolis Public Schools families facing homelessness
The Stable Homes Stable Schools programs are expanding this fall.
Photography
The Minnesota Jays youth football team practice
The north Minneapolis team is fresh off a regional championship win about three years after their practice was interrupted by gunfire.