The Vikings began the fourth week of their offseason job searches on Monday, flying west for a second round of interviews with head coaching candidates.

A Vikings contingent including General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Rob Brzezinski and co-owner Mark Wilf boarded a plane bound for Southern California on Monday morning, for second interviews in the afternoon with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris a day after both men helped Los Angeles win the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.

The team announced Monday evening it had completed an in-person interview with O'Connell.

The Vikings could also talk to 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for a second interview Tuesday while their group is on the West Coast.

It remains to be seen if anything further will come from their talk with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who worked with Adofo-Mensah from 2013-14 while he was the 49ers coach. The Vikings had what a source described as an "exploratory conversation" with Harbaugh on Saturday, where the team and coach could gauge interest levels in one another.

Reports connecting the coach to the Dolphins — owner Stephen Ross is a prominent Michigan booster — sprung up after the Vikings' first discussion with Harbaugh on Saturday. He is in the second year of a redone contract at Michigan; the coach's buyout in the deal dropped from $2 million to $1.5 million at the beginning of 2022.

On Monday, at least, the Vikings were focused on the two coordinators from the NFC's Super Bowl representative.

The 36-year-old O'Connell had a second interview with the Texans for their coaching job on Monday, and reportedly also has interest from the Jaguars — though any conversations with Jacksonville would have to wait until after the Super Bowl. The Jaguars had not requested to talk with O'Connell during the league's window for initial interviews with coaches from playoff teams.

O'Connell was Washington quarterbacks coach in 2017, Kirk Cousins' final season as the starter there, and would figure to run a similar system in Minnesota to the one the Vikings first installed with Kevin Stefanski and Gary Kubiak in 2019. O'Connell also worked with Adofo-Mensah in San Francisco in 2016, when he was on the 49ers staff doing special projects under Chip Kelly.

Morris, 45, went 17-31 as Buccaneers coach from 2009 to '11, before taking over for the fired Dan Quinn as Atlanta's interim coach in 2020 and going 4-7. He has coached both offense and defense in the NFL, and after he was one of the last coaches added to the Vikings' initial round of interviews, he impressed the team enough to earn an in-person interview Monday.

Ryans, who started his career playing for Kubiak in Houston, retired in 2015 after 10 seasons and two Pro Bowls as a linebacker. He became 49ers defensive coordinator before the 2021 season, when the Jets hired former San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their new coach.

Before the Vikings can hire a coach, they must conduct at least two in-person interviews with minority candidates. Meeting on this trip with Ryans and Morris, who are Black, would satisfy that requirement. Two other coaches who had first interviews with the Vikings, Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, are Black.

While the Vikings could reach a verbal agreement with either O'Connell or Morris this week, neither coach could start with the team until after the Rams play the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.