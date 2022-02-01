Introduction: The Wild signed wing Jordan Greenway to a three-year contract extension, signaling some stability to their core top nine players. Greenway has improved his two-way game in recent years and drew praise from GM Bill Guerin.

5:00: Vikings beat writer Ben Goessling joins to talk through the team's expanding coaching search which now includes an interview with Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday. Enough happened between Monday afternoon and late Monday night that this segment had to be re-recorded — a sign of the intrigue and drama likely ahead in this search.

26:00: Tom Brady said he hadn't decided if he's retiring, but nobody bought it.

