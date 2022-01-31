The Wild gave Jordan Greenway a three-year, $9 million contract extension that will run through 2024-25.

The 24-year-old winger has four goals and nine assists and a +17 rating this season.

A second round pick of the Wild in 2015, the 6-6 Greenway played at Boston University and participated in the 2018 Olympics for the United States. He made his Wild debut shortly after the Olympics ended, and scored his first career goal in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals that year.

He led the Wild with 26 assists last season when he had his best offensive output with 32 points.

Greenway is finishing a two-year deal that is worth $4.2 million. He would have been a restricted free agent this summer without the extension.

In 243 career games with the Wild, Greenway has 30 goals and 98 points. He is part of the team's best defensive line, with center Joel Eriksson Ek and winger Marcus Foligno.