Check back as this blog will be updated throughout the weekend.

The Vikings are expected to keep two quarterbacks on this year’s initial 53-man roster, while hoping to stash the other two passers from camp onto the practice squad.

Quarterbacks Jake Browning and Nate Stanley are expected to be waived by Saturday’s 3 p.m. deadline for all NFL teams to trim offseason rosters, according to league sources. The team would like both back on the practice squad, sources added, and hold onto four quarterbacks, perhaps because of the pandemic.

Receiver Alexander Hollins, the second-year product out of Eastern Illinois, will also be waived, according to a league source. Hollins, who had a good camp, is a candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Add guard/tackle Aviante Collins to the list of Vikings’ cuts this weekend. He had competed for the open left guard job in camp, but the spot went to Dakota Dozier, and the Vikings are moving on from Collins, according to a league source.

Fullback Jake Bargas, an undrafted signing and former UNC tight end, will be waived, per a league source. The Vikings like to keep a fullback on the practice squad, and Bargas is a logical addition.

Cornerback Mark Fields is another practice squad candidate after the Vikings plan to waive him on Saturday, according to a league source. Fields, acquired a year ago from the Chiefs for a 2021 seventh-round pick, had been working as a slot corner in camp.

NFL teams can start adding to practice squads Sunday at noon.

Tight end Brandon Dillon, who made the 53-man roster last season as an undrafted free agent from Marian, has been waived this time, per a source.

Look for the Vikings to add a safety off the waiver wire this weekend, as three backups have been notified of their release. Undrafted free agent Myles Dorn, the UNC product, will be waived, according to a league source.

The Vikings will also waive sixth-round safety Josh Metellus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and safety Steven Parker, according to KSTP.

Twelve more roster spots need to be cleared by Saturday afternoon.

