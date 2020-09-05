The Vikings’ initial 53-man roster is set, and it’s initial.

More moves are expected to come as the players released by the Vikings on Saturday, as well as from every team around the league, will be available on waivers. Claims are processed on Sunday, when the 16-man practice squad can be filled out.

Here’s the first version of the Vikings’ 53:

Quarterbacks (2)

Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion

Waived: Jake Browning, Nate Stanley

Just two quarterbacks make the active roster, but Jake Browning and Nate Stanley, the seventh-round pick out of Iowa, are expected to be re-signed to the practice squad on Sunday if they clear waivers, according to league sources.

Running backs (5)

Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, C.J. Ham, Mike Boone, Ameer Abdullah

Waived:FB Jake Bargas, RB Tony Brooks-James

The same five-man backfield returns for the 2020 season, including fullback C.J. Ham and reserve backs Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah, who adds value as a returner and third-down option.

Receivers (7)

Adam Thielen, Olabisi Johnson, Justin Jefferson, Tajae Sharpe, Chad Beebe, K.J. Osborn and Dan Chisena

Waived:Alexander Hollins, Quartney Davis and Dillon Mitchell

Seven receivers make the initial 53-man roster, but this can change quickly as waiver claims are processed by Sunday. Chisena, who got $60,000 guaranteed as an undrafted free agent from Penn St., intrigues as a stellar athlete who is raw at football. Hollins is a practice squad candidate.

Tight ends (3)

Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin

Waived:Brandon Dillon, Nakia Griffin-Stewart

No surprises here. The Vikings have a strong trio in Rudolph, Smith and Conklin, and could return Dillon to the practice squad.

Offensive line (9)

LT Riley Reiff, LG Dakota Dozier, C Garrett Bradbury, RG Pat Elflein, RT Brian O’Neill, OT Rashod Hill, OT Oli Udoh, G/T Ezra Cleveland and G Dru Samia

Waived:OT Blake Brandel,G/T Aviante Collins, C Brett Jones, C Jake Lacina and G Kyle Hinton

The Vikings are moving on from Aviante Collins after he competed for the left guard job this summer, choosing younger options. Backup interior linemen like Jones and Lacina are prime practice squad candidates.

Defensive line (11)

DE Danielle Hunter, DE Yannick Ngakoue, DT Shamar Stephen, DT Jaleel Johnson, DT Armon Watts, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DT Hercules Mata’afa, DE Jalyn Holmes, DE D.J. Wonnum, DE Eddie Yarbrough and DT James Lynch

Waived:DT David Moa, DE Anthony Zettel, DE Stacy Keely

The Vikings hoarded defensive linemen in keeping 11, which could change depending on waiver claims at other positions. Six defensive ends is quite the logjam, and the team is light elsewhere.

Linebackers (5)

Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, Eric Wilson, Troy Dye and Hardy Nickerson Jr.

Waived:Blake Lynch, Jordan Fehr, David Reese II

Reserve/PUP:Ben Gedeon

The Vikings stick with an experienced trio in Barr, Kendricks and Wilson, while Ben Gedeon was placed on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Gedeon will miss at least the first six games.

Defensive backs (8)

S Harrison Smith, S Anthony Harris, CB Mike Hughes, CB Holton Hill, CB Jeff Gladney, CB Cameron Dantzler, CB Kris Boyd and DB Harrison Hand

Waived:S Nate Meadors,CB Mark Fields II, CB Nevelle Clarke, S Steven Parker, S Josh Metellus and S Myles Dorn

Cutting Clarke, the undrafted rookie from Central Florida, exposes the team’s top UDFA signing as they guaranteed him $115,000. The Vikings front office has long searched to upgrade safety depth, so a new addition or two is expected after cutting every backup.

Specialists (3)

K Dan Bailey, P Britton Colquitt and LS Austin Cutting

The Vikings maintain last year’s fourth-ranked field goal team, with the benefit of trusted veterans coming off a shortened offseason with no exhibition games.