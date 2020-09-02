The Vikings front office started making early decisions on Wednesday, a player’s day off, as four players were placed on waivers.

The deadline for all NFL teams to trim 80-man offseason rosters to the initial 53 is Saturday at 3 p.m. CT, and the Vikings roster stands at 75 players following Wednesday’s moves. Defensive end Anthony Zettel, linebacker Jordan Fehr, running back Tony Brooks-James, and defensive end Stacy Keely were released in the initial wave.

Zettel, the fifth-year former Detroit Lions defensive end, had been given a $45,000 bonus on a one-year deal signed in March.

Rookie defensive end Kenny Willekes, a seventh-round pick out of Michigan St., was placed on injured reserve after suffering a leg injury during an Aug. 28 practice at U.S. Bank Stadium.