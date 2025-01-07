Sometimes, when two good opponents meet each other, one difference can lead to a lopsided outcome. While Darnold had a clunker behind center, everyone on offense has to take responsibility for the waves and waves of pressure Darnold faced. Better protection. Recognizing the hot read and getting the ball to the player. Shorter routes so Darnold doesn’t get steamrolled while waiting for someone to get open. More screen plays. It can be fixed. It better be because the Rams have a good defensive front.