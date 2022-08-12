Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday's preseason game at Las Vegas after testing positive for COVID-19.
Cousins left the team's practice facility on Friday because of illness.
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Cousins is "feeling pretty darn good and is wearing me out" talking about the installs today at practice.
O'Connell said Cousins has "minimal symptoms." By NFL rule, Cousins must isolate at least five days.
The 10-year veteran missed a loss in Green Bay last season after testing positive for COVID.
Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion share the No. 2 spot on the quarterback depth chart. O'Connell said the two would likely get a 50-50 split vs. the Raiders.
