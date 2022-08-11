What should we make of quarterback Kirk Cousins' uneven training camp? Who can we expect to see play during the Vikings' preseason opener on Sunday against the Raiders? Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss that and more, including receiver Justin Jefferson with some help from ESPN analyst and former NFL safety Matt Bowen.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Vikings keep Cousins out of practice due to illness
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was absent from practice Thursday because of an illness, coach Kevin O'Connell said.
Sports
Trevor Bauer's accuser files countersuit to defamation claim
A San Diego woman who alleges Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer sexually abused her has filed a countersuit to his defamation claim, alleging the baseball star beat her and left her bruised, according to a court filing.
Vikings
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins leaves training camp because of illness
Coach Kevin O'Connell said the team was still "working through" whether Cousins' illness could be COVID-19. If he were to test positive, Cousins would have to quarantine for five days under NFL policy.
Vikings
Podcast: Evaluating the offense and what to expect from Vikings' preseason opener
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss quarterback Kirk Cousins' up-and-down camp, what to expect in Sunday's preseason opener and how receiver Justin Jefferson could be used differently in 2022.
Sports
Contract standoff between Bears, star LB Smith continues
The contract standoff between the Chicago Bears and Roquan Smith continued Thursday with the star linebacker watching practice from the sideline and new coach Matt Eberflus saying he expects healthy players to participate on the field.