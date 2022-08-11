What should we make of quarterback Kirk Cousins' uneven training camp? Who can we expect to see play during the Vikings' preseason opener on Sunday against the Raiders? Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss that and more, including receiver Justin Jefferson with some help from ESPN analyst and former NFL safety Matt Bowen.

