Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday night's game against the Packers.

Backup quarterback Sean Mannion is available. He was activated from the COVID-19 list Friday, in line with the league's new protocols that allow players to return in five days if their symptoms are resolving. Mannion, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

Cousins, who is unvaccinated, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list as a close contact early in training camp after Kellen Mond tested positive for the virus. After returning from a five-day quarantine, he declined to discuss his decision on whether to be vaccinated, calling it a personal choice and saying his focus was on avoiding being a close contact.

He had avoided being placed on the reserve list all season. But after Mannion tested positive, Cousins admitted staying clear of the virus before the Vikings' most important game of the season would be tough.

"It just is what it is," Cousins said on Sunday. "At this point, you just have to follow the protocols, be disciplined and there's a lot of people not testing. So, it's in our building. It's going to be in our building. It's going to spread. We've just got to be disciplined to keep our distance and make sure that to the best of our ability we don't get it, but it is going to be difficult."

Among options to back up Mannion is Kyle Sloter, who was added to the roster Thursday. He was with the Vikings during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and was cut at the end of training camp in 2019. He hasn't played an NFL snap this season.

Mannion has thrown passes in five NFL games in his five-year career. He has started two games, both times the final game of a regular season (2017 with the Rams; 2019 with the Vikings). He hasn't yet thrown an NFL touchdown. He last appeared in a game on Dec. 29, 2019, a Week 17 start vs. Chicago when the team was resting starters for the playoffs.

Cousins' placement on the COVID-19 list comes a week after running back Dalvin Cook, who is also unvaccinated, missed the team's game against the Rams. Cook returned from the COVID-19 list this week and is scheduled to play on Sunday night against the Packers.

...

This is a breaking news story. Please continue to check startribune.com today for updates.