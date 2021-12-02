Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, whose streak of 74 consecutive starts was snapped at San Francisco on Sunday, was taken off the COVID-19 list and practiced on Thursday.

Tomlinson's streak had led all NFL defensive tackles. He was one of four starting defensive linemen to miss the 49ers game, including nose tackle Michael Pierce, who has been designated to return from injured reserve and practiced for a second straight day Thursday.

"It will be huge to get those guys back," said co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer.

Indeed. Without them, the 49ers ran 208 yards, three touchdowns and a 5.3-yard average.

"Those are two really stout run defenders," Adam Zimmer said. "We mixed and matched a bunch of guys in there while they've been out. We've missed them, and I know the linebackers have missed them."

Meanwhile, linebacker Eric Kendricks (biceps), who was limited on Wednesday, was listed as not practicing Thursday, even though he was going through individual drills during the brief period open to the news media. Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring/knee) also was listed as not practicing, even though he was going through individual drills during that same period.

Also missing practice Thursday were safety Cam Bynum (ankle), left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and running back Dalvin Cook, who will miss some time because of a shoulder injury.

Linebacker Ryan Connelly (quadriceps) was limited Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice. Also limited were Mackensie Alexander (ribs), Bashaud Breeland (groin) and Sheldon Richardson (knee).