For a guy who started November being essentially ignored by his offense, Justin Jefferson sure did finish the month strong.

With 24 receptions, three touchdowns and a league-leading 464 yards in four games, Jefferson has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November. The Chargers' Keenan Allen's 399 yards ranked second in receiving yards for the month.

Jefferson's 464 yards for the month also ranks third in franchise history. Only Randy Moss has had more, posting 510 yards in a month in 2000 and 473 yards in a month in 1998.

Jefferson ended October and starting November with back-to-back losses in which he was targeted only nine times with five catches for 90 yards against Dallas and Baltimore.

Coach Mike Zimmer then huddled with Jefferson and his offensive staff and basically issued a get-the-ball-to-Justin decree.

Over the next three games – in which the Vikings went 2-1 with victories over the Chargers and Packers – Jefferson was targeted 30 times. He caught 21 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson game-by-game statistics