How's this for a bold prediction?

The Vikings will score on their opening drive, give up a touchdown right before halftime, go back-and-forth frantically throughout the second half, throw in a missed PAT, and (win/lose) on the last play of the game.

You heard it here first.

The Vikings are favored by 7 points at winless Detroit. You can give the 7 if you don't like money, but this NFL guesstimator wouldn't take the Vikings giving 7 points to A-N-Y-B-O-D-Y.

They absolutely do not quit. But they absolutely do not close.

Vikings 21, Lions 18. In overtime. :00 on the clock. And some Star Tribune reporters miss their 9 p.m. flight.

Meanwhile, the Patriots and Bucs keep marching toward Super Bowl BILLVBRADY. Take the Patriots to upset the Bills in Buffalo while the heavily favored Brady and Gronk play catch against the lightweight Falcons.

Other upsets: Washington over the Raiders and Seattle over the 49ers. Why? Because people are getting way too excited about the Raiders and 49ers.

The Packers and their key Pinkie Toe are off this week while the Bears are on to a fourth straight home loss in Matt Nagy's Lack-of-Victories Lap around Soldier Field.

UPDATED ODDS: Point spreads, money lines, over/under

Here's a look at this week's games:

Cowboys (-6½) at Saints

On Thursday night, Week 13's Slumper Bowl features two teams that have combined to lose seven of eight games the past four weeks. The Saints have lost four straight and have been painfully reminded the past two weeks that quarterback Trevor Siemian is essentially a third-stringer. But … the Cowboys have lost two straight, three of four and are traveling on a short week. And, oh yeah, they're also dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that will sideline coach Mike McCarthy and some of his assistants and players.Saints 23, Cowboys 19

Vikings (-7) at Lions

Boy oh boy, does this have upset written all over it or what? The Vikings have played up or, in this case, down to their opponents every week but one this year. The Lions are mostly playing as if they don't want to become the NFL's sixth winless team – and the second from Detroit – since 1960. Five of their 10 losses were one-score games. Three were on last-second field goals, including a 54-yarder by Greg Joseph for a 19-17 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium. This will not be easy, but Joseph will win it again at the end. Vikings 21, Lions 18 OT

Buccaneers (-11) at Falcons

Not much has changed since Week 2 when the Bucs beat the Falcons 48-25. Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes that day. Today, the Falcons rank 31st in pass defense. Buccaneers 38, Falcons 21

Cardinals (-7 ½) at Bears

Arizona is coming off a bye week and its superstars are healing. Home-field advantage and the Thanksgiving day win over the Lions won't be enough momentum to carry a bad Bears team. Cardinals 25, Bears 20

Chargers (+3) at Bengals

Justin Herbert versus Joe Burrow could be a battle that entertains us for the next 15 years. The Chargers are wobbling at 2-4 in their last six games. The Bengals are charging with back-to-back blowout wins at Vegas and home against the Steelers. Bengals 33, Chargers 29

Giants (+4½) at Dolphins

Miami has won four straight. Tua Tagovailoa has been extremely sharp the past two weeks. The Giants shouldn't slow their momentum. Dolphins 21, Giants 17

Eagles (-7) at Jets

Jalen Reagor, the guy picked one spot ahead of Justin Jefferson last year, returns to MetLife Stadium one week after dropping two touchdown passes in the final 30 seconds in a loss to the Giants. Hey, Jalen Hurts! Throw it to someone else this week. Eagles 19, Jets 14

Colts (-10) at Texans

Hey, Frank Reich! You ruined last week's Upset Special. Run the darn ball. Colts 30, Texans 21

Washington (+2 ½) at Raiders

You know that feeling you get when you think the Raiders have turned a corner and you believe you can trust picking them? That's when you pick the other team. Washington 23, Raiders 20

Jaguars (+13) at Rams

Since Week 5, the Rams are good against bad teams and bad against good teams. Jacksonville is a bad team. Rams win! Rams 40, Jaguars 13

Ravens (-4½) at Steelers

For an 8-3 team, Baltimore really isn't that good. But the Steelers just seem exhausted. Sorry, Pittsburgh. Time of death: Dec. 5. Ravens 28, Steelers 24

Broncos (+9 ½) at Chiefs

The Broncos won't stay down, but this is a bad time to be playing the Chiefs. They've won four straight, they're coming off a bye, they're at home and they're actually playing defense. Chiefs 30, Broncos 23

Patriots (+2½) at Bills

The Brady-Belichick Super Bowl collision moves one week closer on Monday night as Belichick, Mac Jones and their top-ranked scoring defense gives New England a seventh straight win. Patriots 24, Bills 21

UPSET SPECIAL

49ers (-3½) at Seahawks

People are getting so excited about the 49ers that, well, it's time for them to lose a bad one. They've lost three straight to Seattle, including 28-21 earlier this year. Seahawks 23, 49ers 21

Last week's Upset Special: Colts (plus-3) 32, Buccaneers 30. Actual score: Buccaneers 38, Colts 31. Record: 6-5.

SEASON RESULTS

Last week's record straight up/against the spread: 9-6/8-6-1.

Season record straight up/against the spread: 113-66-1/84-95-1.

Vikings picks straight up/against the spread: 8-3/5-6.