The NFL draft resumes this morning with the final four rounds. The picks come fast, and we'll have updates on who the Vikings are taking and more. You can tap on the links below for a guide that will help you follow the Vikings, the rest of the NFL and the latest from our Star Tribune football crew and others.
Vikings' top pick Cine thrives on playing a physical game
After flurry of trades, Vikings take cornerback, offensive lineman, linebacker in Day 2 of draft
Craig: Deals by Vikings creating wrong kind of buzz
Seattle takes U defensive end Mafe in second round
After trade with Vikings, Packers draft NDSU receiver Watson in second round
Dalvin Hill's brother drafted by Buffalo
Vikings select Georgia safety Lewis Cine in the first round
Details on every pick from the first round
Jim Souhan was uninspired with the Vikings decision to trade the No. 12 pick
Winning over fans will take time for new regime
The modern NFL Draft is a lot different than in Bud Grant's day
Goessling's complete Vikings mock draft
Vikings position-by-position draft previews
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: New Vikings GM makes his mark
Nine with Minnesota ties to watch