Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah kept trading during Friday's second round, moving up in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to select Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with the 42nd overall pick.

The Vikings moved up 11 spots, from the 53rd pick, in the second round to further bolster their secondary by drafting Booth, a former five-star recruit who played three years for the Tigers. Minnesota sent pick No. 53, which they'd acquired earlier in a trade back with Green Bay, along with picks No. 77 and No. 192 to the Colts in exchange for No. 42 and a fourth-round pick (No. 122).

The Vikings then picked LSU offensive guard Ed Ingram with the 59th overall pick, another selection they acquired from the Packers earlier in the night.

The Vikings opened the draft's second day by trading with another division rival, sending the No. 34 pick to the Packers in exchange for picks No. 53 and No. 59. Green Bay selected wide receiver Christian Watson from North Dakota State with the 34th pick.

The Vikings have one pick remaining Friday: No. 66 overall in the third round.

During Thursday's first round, Adofo-Mensah dealt the No. 12 pick to the Detroit Lions, who also took a receiver: Alabama's Jameson Williams. That trade involved sending the 46th pick to Detroit to acquire No. 32, No. 34 and No. 66.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday night the Vikings saw the most depth in this draft between the "30ish to 70-something type of picks."

Booth is another relatively young prospect – he turns 22 in September – as an early draft entry after his junior season at Clemson. He's got ideal size (6-foot, 194 pounds) for an outside cornerback, where the Vikings need another starting option with veteran Patrick Peterson.

New Vikings senior adviser Ryan Grigson, who joined the team's personnel staff under Adofo-Mensah, liked the competitive edge Booth showed on the field.

"Another real encouraging thing is, if he does make a mistake, you can kind of pick out points in the film where he makes up for it," Grigson said Friday night. "He's a real intense competitor. The word dog is thrown around a lot, but you see a lot of that on film and I think that was a consensus, too, with just the cluster of corners [that was available], that's one thing that really shows through with him and the kind of guy you want at that position."

Grigson added the Vikings "felt comfortable" with their medical checkups on Booth, who comes with injury concerns while recovering from a sports hernia surgery that kept him from competing at the NFL Scouting Combine this offseason. Booth also underwent knee surgery after the 2019 season to repair a torn patellar tendon.