On the night their new front office would make its first draft pick, the Minnesota Vikings sold, at their party at U.S. Bank Stadium, a Laquon Treadwell bathrobe.

It is convenient when the setup to a joke contains the punchline. Saves time.

With the 12th pick in the NFL draft, the Vikings on Thursday chose… to trade down.

They swapped the 12th and 46th picks in the 2022 draft to the Detroit Lions for the 32nd, 34th and 66th picks.

Here's why I don't like it:

The Vikings obviously didn't highly value the players they could have gotten at No. 12. Maybe they were fixated on LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, a surprise pick by the Texans at No. 3. Stingley was the most popular pick for the Vikings in many mock drafts.

What the Vikings' new front office did, though, was give up a chance at a premium player at No. 12 in exchange for a chance to build roster depth.

Roster depth is nice.

It's not as nice as adding players who can transform your roster.

The whole problem with the Vikings is that they consistently have good enough players to be competitive, but lack the special player at the right position who elevates the entire franchise.

This column was submitted on Thursday night before the Vikings made their pick at No. 32 (assuming they keep that pick).

Trading down allowed the Detroit Lions, their division "rival,'' to take Alabama receiver Jameson Williams. This means that the Vikings' worrisome group of cornerbacks will have much more trouble matching up with the Lions' receivers, one of whom, Amon-Ra St. Brown, kept them out of the playoffs last year with a late touchdown catch in Detroit.

Williams would have been a nice fit for the Vikings, who will have to replace Adam Thielen soon and can't be assured they'll keep Justin Jefferson long-term.

If only there were precedent for the Vikings playing three quality receivers together…

That's right — there is.

The Vikings didn't need a receiver when Randy Moss fell to them at the 21st pick in 1998. They had Cris Carter and Jake Reed. Adding Moss almost got them to the Super Bowl, and did get them to two NFC title games in three seasons.

Trading down this far with a division rival, without getting a better haul of picks in return, is puzzling at best.

New Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has impressed a lot of people inside and outside the organization with his intelligence and openness.

Neither personableness nor the use of advanced analytics matter if you don't make the right picks in the draft.

Teams hide behind the word "process,'' but they live in a world of results.

It's not hard to imagine Williams and St. Brown knocking them out of the playoffs again.

Adofo-Mensah, strangely, followed in the footsteps of the guy who got fired to create the opening he took, Rick Spielman.

Spielman loved trading down. He would rave about his ability to amass draft picks, then, at training camp, would brag that his roster was so strong that all of those extra seventh-round draft picks had no chance to make the team.

Adofo-Mensah has said the Vikings are in "competitive rebuild'' mode.

I don't know what that means, other than it sounds a lot like Vikings history.

Since the Super Bowl years, the Vikings have mostly been stuck in neutral — too good to allow for a complete rebuild, not good enough to get back to the Bowl.

Adding the 32nd pick in the draft to a eight-victory team with large holes at cornerback doesn't seem like a good way to compete or rebuild.

Aren't the Vikings ensuring that they will remain a middle-of-the-pack team?

If there was a lesson to be learned on Thursday night, it was that the millions of mock drafts done by everyone from Mel Kiper to Dolly Parton are usually exercises in futility.

One trade, and all the speculation about the Vikings' intentions became meaningless.