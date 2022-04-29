The Las Vegas Strip has been turned into NFL Central this weekend, a sea of 32 teams' colors as site of the 2022 draft. Time will tell whose gambles pay off but for now, all 32 first-round picks are sure bets in the minds of those who picked them.

Here's a look at Thursday night's opening round.

1. Jaguars

Travon Walker, 6-5, 272-pound defensive end, Georgia: Rugged run-stopper with explosiveness and aggression that sets the edge and will be dominant at the next level.

2. Lions

Aidan Hutchinson, 6-7, 260-pound defensive end, Michigan: Hometown kid stays home. Will immediately help a Detroit team that was 31st in third-down defense and 30th in sacks.

3. Texans

Derek Stingley Jr., 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback, LSU: Possesses a blend of size and speed but played in just 10 games over the past two years, offering flashes of upside rather than sustained play.

4. Jets

Sauce Gardner, 6-3, 190-pound cornerback, Cincinnati: Did not allow a receiving touchdown during his three-year career with the Bearcats, which leads to desired confidence.

5. Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux, 6-4, 254-pound defensive end, Oregon: Long, strong and explosive. He has pro-ready attributes with heavy hands and a closing kick to the quarterback (115 QB pressures from 2019-21).

Information compiled from the Associated Press and NFL.com was used in this report.